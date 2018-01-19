Fuel siphoned from vehicle in raid

Police are hunting thieves who siphoned fuel from a vehicle during an overnight raid in the Donemana area.

Police in Strabane are appealing for information following the report of theft near Cullion on Thursday, January 18.

Constable Robinson said: “Police received a report at around 9:20am that a quantity of fuel had been stolen from a vehicle parked on the Ballyheather Road.

"We believe the theft occurred between 4pm yesterday, Wednesday, January 17 and 8.30am on Thursday morning.

"We are appealing for anyone who was in the area yesterday evening or the early hours of today and noticed any suspicious activity, or who is offered fuel for sale in suspicious circumstances to contact police in Strabane on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 275 of 18/01/18."