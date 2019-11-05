Full Derry - Belfast road closure at Drumahoe this weekend for works

The Department of infrastructure has confirmed that due essential works on the A6 Glenshane Road near Drumahoe, the road will be closed in both directions at its junction with Tirbracken Road from 7.00pm this Friday, November 8 right through to 5.00am on Monday November 11.

Officials said this closure is necessary to facilitate a deep excavation for a culvert installation across the A6 as part of the £220million Dungiven to Drumahoe Dualling scheme.

A DfI spokesperson said: “The works cannot be undertaken without a full road closure, and the Department acknowledges this will create disruption and apologises for any inconvenience caused.

“Road users are advised to leave additional time for their journeys in this area and to follow the diversions in place or to use alternative routes when travelling to or from the north west and Donegal.

“The signed diversion will be in place on the A6 from its junction with the B118 Tamnaherin Road via A2 Clooney Road to Altnagelvin Roundabout and vice versa.

“In addition to the culvert works the contractor is taking the opportunity to install a water main along with a number of associated connections. “These works are being carried out under this road closure to reduce future disruption to traffic.”

Further information can be found on the scheme website at: https://a6d2d.com/closure-of-a6-glenshane-road/

For more information about this and other road schemes visit: www.trafficwatchni.com.