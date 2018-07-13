Fun day to be held for local sick children

A fun day is to be held next week for children who have open access to Altnagelvin’s Children’s Ward and their families.

The fun day, which takes place on Saturday, July 21, is the first fundraising event organised by the Parents of Ward 6 and 16 support group.

The group has been formed to raise funds to improve the children’s wards in the hospital.

It is for sick children who have open access to the ward and their families.

Lisa Storey from the group said the fun day will provide an opporunity to get the expand the reach of the group and to raise essential funds.

“The support group is starting to see dontations coming in and as they grow we hope to be able to provide the ward with the things they actually need or, we as parents feel, they need.”

There have been more than 300 invitations sent out to the families with open access to the ward.

Lisa said: “The fun day is a great opportunity for parents to meet and is mainly for children and their siblings to attend a fun day who might not be able to attend normal fun days due to higher risks of infections.”

Legenderry Bouncy Castle’s will provide a bouncy castle and mini-golf to entertain the children and Honey Bear Ice Cream will treat all the children to a free ice-cream.

‘Parky’ the Magician will dazzle and amaze with a magic show and there will be face painting, balloon making and a raffle.

There will also be emergency service vehicles there to allow children to explore them in a non-emergency situation.

“Usually these children only get to see these vehicles when they are sick or being taken to hopsital in an emergency so it will be a way for them to get more comfortable with them.

“Everyone has really. really good donating their time to this event and we can’t thank them enough,” Lisa said.

If you would like to contact the group for more information search for Altnagelvin Hospital parents’ support group on Facebook.