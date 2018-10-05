Funding boost for OLT’s groundbreaking project

A major investment to take forward a key Creggan initiative reaching out to marginalised and vulnerable people, has been welcomed by staff and participants at the Old Library Trust Healthy Living Centre.

A £100,000 investment to fund the 14-NOW programme over a three-years period was confirmed this week, with Sean Dolan’s GAC and some other organisations in Creggan also set to be benefit.

Danny Cassidy, chairman, Sean Dolan�"s GAC, one of the organisations that will receive funding in conversation with, from left, Debbie Lye, Chief executive, Spirit 2012, Kieran Harding, Spirit 2012 Board member, Angila Chada, Springboard Executive Director, and on right, George McGowan, Director, Old Library Trust, Creggan. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography)

The funding has been allocated by Spirit 2012, with backing from Springboard NI. It follows on from the success of the Spirit of 2012 ‘Fourteen’ programme, which was shaped by local people and focused on improving health and wellbeing, overcoming isolation, and connecting those most vulnerable to local programmes and services.

Among the many outcomes was the Long-Term Condition Management Programme (LTCM), an all-inclusive course targeting individuals in the Creggan community aged 16 and over and living with a life-limiting long-term illness or a disability. Over 80 people took part in the programme and participants have helped shape the new 14-NOW programme and will act as ambassadors while also setting up a support circle for others with life limiting conditions.

George McGowan, 14-NOW project director said: “This project from its inception was driven by the community and it is because of everyone’s effort and commitment that we are now advancing to stage two. This programme highlights the importance of partnership working and we are delighted that Spirit have appreciated the impact of this project on local people’s health and wellbeing.”

Part of the funding will be allocated to further enhance the work by some other organisations in Creggan.

Debbie Lye, Chief executive, Spirit 2012 and Kieran Harding, Spirit 2012 Board member, in conversation with some of the 'Step Forward' group at OLT, Creggan during Monday's announcement of an �100,000 investment in the Creggan community over a three year period through the 14 NOW programme.

Danny Cassidy chair of Sean Dolan’s GAC, which is to receive funding, said: “This funding has played a critical role in the redevelopment of our club infrastructure. By providing a Club Development Officer to the local schools and community groups we have been able to grow our membership and we now have five teams competing from under 10s through to the seniors. Phase two will enable us to grow our girls and ladies’ membership with the delivery of our female participation programme. Exciting times ahead for the club.”

Angila Chada, Springboard NI chief executive, said: “Springboard NI and Spirit of 2012 have been extremely impressed by the way in which the funding has helped one of the most deprived communities in NI. This is a unique example of how partnership at both a regional and local level can impact positively upon those people in most need.”