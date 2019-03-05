Funding call for Strathfoyle greenway

Derry City & Strabane District Council is to write to government departments requesting the release of funds for the Strathfoyle Greenway project.

SDLP Councillor Gus Hastings raised the issue at the recent monthly meeting of the local council.

He said: “I have been asked to raise thisissue by my constituents asking council to write to the Department of Environment or the Department of Infrastructure in relation to releasing the money for the greenway fund, so that we can continue with the work we are doing in our area.

“Obviously my constituents also want to commend the officers from the Environment & Regeneration Directorate for the work they have done to date and if it continues then we could actually be seeing a safe passage for people from Strathfoyle right into the city centre and that would include Oakgrove School.”