Funding for built heritage

Some of Inishowen’s most important built heritage is to benefit from funding under this year’s Historic Structures Fund (HSF) and Built Heritage Investment Scheme (BHIS), which will be administrated by Donegal County Council.

Funding has been allocated by the Department of Culture, Heritage & the Gaeltacht under the BHIS to Dunree Lighthouse, which will receive €5000 and The Old Fort Inn, Greencastle, which is to receive €7,500.

Funding has also been allocated by the Department of Culture, Heritage & the Gaeltacht under the HSF for essential repairs and conservation works to two historic structures in Inishowen: St. Mura’s Graveyard, Fahan, which is to receive €15,000 and Buncrana Castle, which will receive €17,000.

Collette Beattie, Conservation Officer with Donegal County Council believes that these projects will provide vital support for local jobs in conservation, traditional skills and construction.

Minister for Culture, Heritage, and the Gaeltacht, Joseph Madigan TD said: “Our built heritage is at the historic heart of our communities. It stands sentinel to our past and, when cared for, inspiration to our future. Investing in our heritage buildings is good for the individual properties concerned, and it also provides a real boost to local communities and supports jobs in traditional building skills, conservation and tourism.”

He said the investment would play an important role “in helping communities to regenerate the areas where they live and work, and ensuring that this important part of our cultural heritage is kept alive and safe as part of our generation’s legacy for the future.” The funding will support the owners and custodians of historic and protected structures as they carry out small-scale, labour-intensive projects to conserve built environment.