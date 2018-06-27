Funding proposal for new Galliagh community centre

Sinn Féin Councillor Caoimhe McKnight has welcomed proposals to allocate over £700,000 towards the cost of a new community centre in the Galliagh Area.

Colr. McKnight said a recommendation will be put forward towards the Council’s Governance & Strategic Planning Committee over the coming weeks to ringfence over £739,000 for a “much-needed community centre to be sited in the heart of Galliagh”.

“This centre is essential for the growth and development of the area and will provide much needed facilities, not only for our young people but for the wider community in general,” Colr. McKnight said.

“The Galliagh area has been lacking in proper facilities to support the community, so I hope that the entire funding for the project will be forthcoming over the foreseeable future.

“The recommendation to ringfence this money is indicative of the Council’s well thought out financial strategy, showing that Derry City and Strabane District Council are working and delivering for the ratepayers.”

Colr. McKnight said this strategy has been fully supported by Sinn Féin since the amalgamation of the legacy councils.

“We will continue to do so as it puts us at an advantageous position as we look forward to further delivery of much needed facilities for the citizens of the entire Council district,” she said, adding:

“The entire funding for the project will hopefully emerge over the coming period and I look forward to the realisation of a project that will be a hub for a range of community activities.”