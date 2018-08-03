Fundraiser for mental health organisation

A fundraising night is to be held tonight(Friday), in aid of an organisation which supports people with mental health issues.

The voluntary organisation Project H.O.P.E was set up seven weeks ago and has 500 members.

It provides a drop-in service, sign posting service and a listening ear service to people experiencing mental health issues. A Project H.O.P.E volunteer is available 24 hours a day seven days a week.

All the volunteers are people who have struggled with mental health issues in the past.

Melissa Hargan, of Project H.O.P.E, said the organisation began life on social media and has grown from there.

“Initially we had 150 members in a group on social media and seven weeks later we have 500 members. We knew that the town needed something like this, because there are so many people struggling with mental health issues.

“All the volunteers have completed training and we now have offices for people in need of help to call into. Everything happened so quick and we are now trying to expand.”

“We knew there was a lot of people in need of services, but we really weren’t expecting the numbers that we have got so far.”

Melissa said the organisation is linking in with other mental health charities, so volunteers can sign post those in needs to specialist services, and also hoper to offer training to further volunteers who want to get involved with Project H.O.P.E.

Funds raised at the event tonight will be used by the orgnaisation for running costs and expansion of services.

Entry to the fundraiser, to be held upstairs in The Rocking Chair at 7:30pm tonight (Friday, August 3), is £5. There will be entertainment, food and a raffle on the night.

Volunteers will also be involved in a bag pack at B&M Stores, Crescent Link on Sunday, August 5.

To contact Project H.O.P.E call 07956281666, visit 7 Clarendon Street or online www.facebook.com/supportlifetogether