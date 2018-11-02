Fundraising campaign to help Lucy, who ‘always has a smile on her face’

People across the North West are getting behind a fundraising initiative to raise funds for the family of a little girl fighting cancer.

Five-year-old Lucy McGeehan was diagnosed during the summer with Ewing Sarcoma, a rare form of bone and soft tissue cancer.

Lucy’s tumour was first discovered when it started putting pressure on her spinal cord, affecting her ability to walk. She had no other major symptoms before this.

The young girl, who lives in Castlederg, has strong Donegal connections as her mother, Lynne, is from St Johnston and her father, Paul, is from Manorcunningham.

Lucy underwent surgery to remove a portion of the tumour and is currently undergoing chemotherapy in Belfast. In the New Year,she will travel to Germany to undergo proton beam therapy.

Friends and family of the McGeehans have started a fundraising campaign to raise money.They hope their fundraising efforts will help to cover a portion of the many costs associated with her treatment for her family and any further specialist treatment that will be required further down the line.

The first of these fundraisers is a head-shave and back waxing event next month. All those involved will be shaving their heads in solidarity with Lucy as she undergoes chemotherapy. It will take place on Saturday, November 24. Such is the success of the event so far, a new venue is currently being organised and will be announced soon.

A Go Fund Me page (www.gofundme.com/lucyvscancer) has also been set up, as well as a Facebook page called ‘Friends of Lucy (www.facebook.com/lucyvscancer.)

Speaking to the ‘Journal,’ Lucy’s mother, Lynne, paid tribute to all those involved in the fundraising campaign, telling how it “means the absolute world.”

She said: “You never think you’re going to be in this position. It’s just great to have this support. You know, when people ask if you need help you say: ‘We’ll be fine.’ But you don’t be. It really is just remarkable what they are doing for us and we cant thank them enough. People I don’t even know personally are helping out.”

Lynne outlined how Lucy’s tumour is in the “core of her body and has to be worked at from the inside.” But, she said there have been “positive” times and Lucy is “doing really well” on chemotherapy. What remained of the tumour has shrunk and despite initial concerns that Lucy would not walk again, she has regained the power of her legs and can do so. Lynne described her daughter as a “character” who puts a smile on everyone’s face and ‘just keeps everyone going.”