Funeral arrangements for Co. Derry republican Francie Brolly

The late republican Francie Brolly will be laid to rest in his native-Dungiven on Saturday.

The former internee, folk singer and Assembly member, died suddenly at his home on Thursday.

His funeral will leave his home at 12.15 p.m, on Saturday for 1 p.m. Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church Dungiven, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.



Former Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams was among those who paid tribute to the veteran republican.

"I am really sorry to hear of the death of Francie Brolly. I met Francie first in the cages of Long Kesh. He was always pleasant, committed and outgoing. A great singer and songwriter, rooted in Irish culture. My comh bhrón to Anne, his anamchara and their clann," he said.