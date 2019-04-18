'Funeral details' of infamous N.I. restaurant rat announced

The "funeral details" of a rat crushed to death in front of diners in a well known Northern Ireland restaurant have been announced.

The rat in question made national headlines when it terrified customers in Ramore Wine Bar, Portrush, Co. Antrim on Tuesday evening.

The rat was killed in full view of customers - this is a library image.

The story was widely reported throughout the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.

A video showing the rat running up the leg of one diner before it was crushed to death by staff was shared thousands of times on social media.

Whilst some people were aghast at the way in which the rat was killed others saw the incident as an opportunity for comedy.

One woman took to Twitter to announce the "funeral details" of the dead rat.

"Roland Ramoreo passed away suddenly on April 16, 2019," Tweeted the woman.

"Funeral on Friday at 2:30p.m. from Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Ratholic Church."

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council said they are aware of the incident and confirmed Environmental Health Officers had started an investigation.

The Ramore Wine Bar declined to comment when contacted.