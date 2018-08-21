Funeral of Eamonn McCafferty

The funeral of 58-years-old Waterside man, Eamonn McCafferty, who died after being struck by a car near Claudy in the early hours of Saturday, is taking place in Derry this morning.

Mr. McCafferty, who is survived by his wife Geraldine and his children, Emma and Eamonn, will be buried in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Ardmore following Requiem Mass in St. Columb’s, Chapel Road, at 10 a.m.

The father-of-two’s death - the first on the Derry roads this year and the 29th in the North - was described as a “terrible tragedy” by local political representatives, who sent their condolences to his family.

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald expressed her and her colleagues deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Mr. McCafferty.

She said: “My thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the man.

“This was a terrible tragedy and I would appeal to anyone with information that could assist the PSNI to bring forward.”

“Heartbreaking,” commented Foyle MP Gary Middleton.

“My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this sad time.”

Police at Strand Road confirmed that Mr. McCafferty died after being struck by a car on the Foreglen Road near Claudy at approximately 2.00 a.m. on Saturday morning.

They have asked any witnesses to the fatal collision to come forward.

Inspector Peter Duncan said: “We are appealing for witnesses or anyone who was travelling on the Foreglan Road at around 2am to contact us.

“We are especially keen to hear from anyone who may have captured dashcam footage of the man walking along the road or of the Blue Hyundai involved in the collision. Please call 101, quoting reference 154 18/08/18.”

Mr. McCafferty’s funeral will leave his Sevenoaks home at 9.20 a.m tomorrow proceeding to Chapel Road prior to interment at St. Mary’s in Ardmore.