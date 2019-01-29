Funeral of Jean McGahey to take place on Wednesday

The funeral of Derry woman, Jean McGahey, is to take place tomorrow (Wednesday).

Gardai investigating the discovery of a body on an Inishowen beach last week confirmed it to be Ms McGahey, who was reported missing on Sunday, November 18, 2018.

The following day, November 19, the 72-year-old’s car - a red Ford Fiesta - was found at Buncrana’s Shore Front, parked near the play park.

An extensive search of Lough Swilly immediately got underway, co-ordinated by Malin Head Rescue Co-ordination Centre and involving An Garda Siochana, Lough Swilly RNLI, Greencastle Coastguard, the Sligo 118 helicopter, Sheephaven Sub Aqua Club and members of the public.

On Wednesday, at approximately 9am, a member of the public found a body at the beach at Leenan.

The discovery was referred to the State Pathologist and a post mortem took place on Thursday morning last.

At that time, there was insufficient detail to identify the remains and identification was sought via DNA profile.

Speaking to the ‘Journal’ yesterday, Inishowen Garda Superintendent Eugene McGovern said Gardai were able to identify that the remains were those of Ms. McGahey and her family had been informed.

Gardai are conducting follow-up enquiries on behalf of the Coroner.

The PSNI, on their social media page, said their thoughts were with Ms McGahey’s family “at this difficult time.”

Many people also paid their condolences on this post, with one person stating how she had been a “great teacher.” A funeral service for Ms McGahey, formerly of Inch View, will take place in WJ O’Brien and Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton tomorrow at 2pm, with private cremation at a later date. Ms. McGahey, formerly Jean Burns - Templemore Secondary School - is mourned by her children Elizabeth and Louis Burns, siblings Jim and Robert and family circle.

She was pre-deceased by her brother, Joe.