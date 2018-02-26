Further funding for pilot Crisis Service secured

A further £30,000 has been pledged in principal towards setting up a Crisis Intervention Service for those at risk of suicide or suffering from mental health crisis in Derry, Foyle MP Elisha McCallion has said.

The ‘Journal’ revealed last week that the pilot project was still £60,000 short of the projected £130,000 it will cost to run it. Council, Foyle Search and Rescue and the Western Trust have pledged funding, while a tender has now been re-issued for an extended 12-months pilot.

Mrs. McCallion said: “I welcome confirmation from the Western Local Commissioning Group that £30,000 of extra funding in principle has been approved towards establishing a Crisis Intervention Service in the city.

“Getting this service up and running has been a priority for me locally for quite some time in an attempt to tackle the mental health problems which exist in the north west. This won’t solve all problems, but it will provide vital support to individuals who are experiencing a mental health crisis and their families and friends.

“The proposed Crisis Service will offer a safe space for those at crisis point. Many vulnerable people when brought to our accident and emergency department are required to wait in public for long periods. This is inappropriate. Trained workers and staff will also provide support while patients are waiting to be referred to the relevant agencies.”

Mrs. McCallion said the funding pledged “demonstrates a clear commitment” from stakeholders and statutory agencies. “T he tender process is now open and I would encourage people to apply, you can do so by visiting the Derry City & Strabane District Council website.”