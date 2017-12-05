GAA Award for Brian Og’s

SDLP Councillor Angela Dobbins has congratulated Steelstown ‘Brian Og’ GAC following their success at an award ceremony.

The Derry club picked up the Special Achievement Award for Community Enhancement at the Ulster Council GAA Awards at the weekend.

Colr. Dobbins said: “The Special Achievement Award for Community Enhancement was in recognition for the ongoing work in promoting GAA games and culture within the greater Shantallow area, in particular, the ‘Off the Streets’ program which was held over the summer and well attended.

“Well done to chairman Michael Heffernan, the committee and all coaches involved.

“Winning this award is proof that GAA is immersed in our community,” Colr. Dobbins added.

Brian Og’s Committee members picked up the award at the Ulster GAA Gala Dinner.