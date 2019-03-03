GAA move boosts Derry’s bid to be one of Euro U-21 hosts

The campaign to bring the 2023 UEFA U-21 Championship to Derry has been boosted by the opening up of GAA grounds for uses outside Gaelic Games.

Last weekend GAA Congress agreed to allow its Central Council authorise the use of county grounds for ‘compelling national reasons’.

Last November the FAI/IFA announcement that Landsdowne Road, Windsor Park, Dalymount Park, the Ballymena Showgrounds, Tallaght and Turner’s Cross were all prospective venues sparked anger in Derry. It was later suggested the Brandywell was precluded due to its 3G pitch.

Sinn Féin MP Elisha McCallion said: “In recent weeks I have met with the FAI and the IFA to explore how Derry could be part of the bid to host the 2023 UEFA U-21 finals tournament.

“Both of those meetings were encouraging. In respect of this I have been in contact with the GAA to explore the possibility of Celtic Park being part of that bid.”