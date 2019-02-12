GAA stalwart and former teacher John Morrison has died

GAA stalwart John Morrison, who had been a manager and writer for decades, has passed away.

A former manager of a number of County teams including Mayo and Antrim, John held backroom posts in Armagh, Derry, Donegal and Leitrim.

A former school teacher who taughter in Portadown for a time, he was naturally gifted in passing on knowledge.

John was a charismatic character who was affable and friendly, and had an easy going temperament.

Armagh Harps, a club Morrison played for and managed, said they were “shocked and saddened this morning to learn of the sudden passing of John Morrison – a former player, manager, chairman and Hall of Fame inductee. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

A statement from Derry GAA read: “We are saddened to learn of the death of our former senior football coach, John Morrison.

“An inspirational man with a brilliant coaching mind who leaves us with many fond memories. Our thoughts are with John’s family and Armagh Gaels at this time.”

Former Armagh County player Justin McNulty said: “So sad to hear the shocking news this morning of the passing of a great man and a highly respected coach who helped mould my and countless other footballers‘ careers. He will be missed. Thinking of his family at this sad time. RIP John.”