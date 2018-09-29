Gaeltacht civil rights film to be screened in Derry on October 4

A special screening of a film examining the Gaeltacht Civil Rights Movement (Cearta Sibhialta na Gaeltachta) of the late 1960s will be screened in the Tower Museum in Derry on October 4.

Seán Ó Cualáin, who directed, ‘An Mar a Chéile muid?’ which examines what, he said, was one of the most “revolutionary community groups since the founding of the State” when it emerged in Conemara in 1968, will take part in a panel discussion with Fearghal Mag Uiginn (BBC Blas), Sara Ní Chuireáin and Mícheál Colm Mac Giolla Easpaig, following the screening.

The 25-minute documentary, which features interviews with founding members of the movement originally aired on TG4. It looks at what happened to the spirit of 1968 with respect to issues pertaining to the Gaeltacht and the Irish language, in particular.

Bi-lingual headsets will be available for the screening, which will be followed by the panel debate. The event will run from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.