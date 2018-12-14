Gales and heavy rain to pound N.I. - Met Office issue severe weather warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow status severe weather warning of wind and rain for Northern Ireland.

The warning applies to all counties except Co. Fermanagh.

The Met Office has issued a severe weather warning for Northern Ireland.

The yellow status warning was issued on Friday morning and is valid between 6:00am and 6:00pm on Saturday.

"Heavy rain and gales will affect parts of Northern Ireland and southwestern areas of the UK on Saturday," reads the warning on the official Met Office website.

"The wettest areas could see 30 to 50 mm of rain in 6 to 12 hours, while winds could gust to between 50 and 60 mph, especially in exposed coastal areas. The combination of these factors on a busy shopping weekend, may add to potential disruption."