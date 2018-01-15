Gales up to 80mph to hammer Derry

The Met Office has issued a yellow status weather warning of wind for Derry.

The warning was issued on Monday morning and is valid from 9:00pm on Wednesday through to 1:00pm on Thursday.

"During Wednesday night and into Thursday there is the potential for gusts of 60-70 mph quite widely and a small chance of winds reaching 80 mph in places," said the Met Office's Chief Forecaster.

"Along with the strong winds a spell of heavy rain can also be expected, which could also be combined with a temporary thaw of lying snow in the north."

This latest warning comes only days after the Met Office issued a separate warning for snow and ice across the North.

"There is also a possibility that some bridges may close. Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage," reads the warning on the Met Office website.

"Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible, along with some damage to buildings. In addition, large waves are expected to affect some western coasts with beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties."

Donegal

Elsewhere, Met Éireann have issued weather warnings of snow, ice and wind for Donegal. The warning are valid from Monday through to 3:00am on Wednesday.