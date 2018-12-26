Galliagh man in court on Shantallow assault charges

A 27-years-old man has appeared at Derry Magistrates’ Court charged with possession of an offensive weapon and wounding with intent, following a serious assault in the city on Sunday last.

Patrick McCallion, from Capall Court in the Galliagh area, appeared in the dock on St. Stephen’s Day facing the charges, which were related to a serious assault in Drumleck Drive in Shantallow last Sunday afternoon.

McCallion was charged with possession of an offensive weapon - namely two broken bottles - with intent to commit an indictable offence, as well as wounding with intent.

A Detective Sergeant of the PSNI took the stand in order to connect McCallion to the charges.

Defending solicitor, Gareth McFadden, meanwhile, said that there would be no bail application from his client at this stage.

The defendant was remanded in custody to appear again at Derry Magistrates’ Court via videlink on January 14 when, added Mr. McFadden, the issue of bail may be addressed.