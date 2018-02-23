Galliagh resident ‘terrified’ by gang intent on arson

Shantallow Sinn Féin Councillor Caoimhe McKnight has hit out at anti-community elements responsible for the burning of wheelie-bins in Ederowen Park.

She said: “I attended the scene in Ederowen Park to assist a resident who was left terrified and traumatised by a small group of youths who set fire to two wheelie-bins outside of her home.

“I would like to thank the fire brigade who attended and extinguished the fire and police who gave reassurances to the residents that they would be monitoring the area.

“I also commend the ‘Off the Streets’ initiative who were one of the first at the scene to offer support and reassurances to the residents in the area who showed the community’s spirit by coming out to help at a time of neighbourly need.

“This is the type of community we want to live in, where we help each other and look out for one other. Not one in which a small anti-community element want to be disruptive and destructive.”

She asked anyone with informaion to pass it on to the relevant authorities or, if your bin was stolen, to contact her constituency office.