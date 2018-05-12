Galliagh’s Divine Mercy mural gets new lease of life

A team of men from Derry’s Cursillo community have been inspired to refurbish the Divine Mercy mural in Galliagh.

The iconic work - located on a gable wall at Fergleen Park - has become a landmark in the area since it was first painted 15 years ago.

A number of the men behind the project - Conall Doherty (artist), John Keenan, Sean McManus, Gerard Mullan, Sean Moore and organiser Martin Gallagher - decided the mural (pictured) needed a “new lease of life” while attending a Cursillo weekend earlier this year.

And with help from City Paints, Springtown, who donated all the paint, Tommy McReynolds, who supplied the scaffolding and Philiomena Gillen, who facilitated the project, it took the men just two weeks to complete it.

Martin Gallagher said he was delighted with the finished job.

“I’m so glad it’s turned out well,” he said. “People in Galliagh are very proud of the mural and it was important that we got it right. Thanks to Conall Doherty and his artistic skills, I think we’ve done ourselves proud.

“People are happy that it has been refurbished because, for a while there, it was looking very shabby and faded and just didn’t have the impact that it’s supposed to have.

“However, thanks to our team and the support of the local community and others, it’s now been returned to its former glory.

“There’s a great community spirit in Galliagh and the Divine Mercy mural, I believe, exemplifies that,” added Martin.