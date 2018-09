Gardaí at Ballyshannon are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 34-year-old Rhonda O’Loughlin.

Rhonda was last seen on Sunday, September 23 at Bridgetown, Laghey, Co. Donegal. She is described as 5ft 5’ in height, of slim build with brown/auburn hair. When last seen she was wearing a red top and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Please contact Gardaí at Ballyshannon on (00353) 71 9858530 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 with any information.