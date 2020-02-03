Gardai confirm death of man in Inishowen collision

Gardai in Donegal have confirmed that a man in his 30s has died following a single vehicle collision in Inishowen.

The collision occurred at approximately 3.50am this morning (Monday) in the area of Three Trees, Quigley’s Point.

Inishowen Garda Superintendent Eugene McGovern confirmed the vehicle, a grey Volkswagon Golf with a WUI registration, was travelling from the Derry-Muff direction towards Quigley’s Point when it left the road and ended up on the beach.

The one male occupant of the vehicle was declared deceased at the scene.

Superintendent McGovern asked that anyone who may have been in the Muff to Quigley’s Point area in and around the time of the collision and has any information for Gardai, contact Buncrana Garda Station on (00353) 74 93 20540.

The Muff to Quigley’s Point road is currently closed to allow for technical examination.