Gardai expect further arrests over Andrew Allen murder

The senior Garda investigating the murder of Derry man Andrew Allen in Buncrana in 2012 has said they expect to make further arrests in the near future.

Andrew Allen was shot dead at his home at 26, Links View Park, Buncrana on February 9, 2012. To date, no one has been charged in relation to his death, although a number of arrests have been made.

Andrew Allen.

The inquest into Mr Allen’s death was held today, Wednesday at Buncrana Courthouse, during which a jury found he died by unlawful killing.

Speaking after the inquest, Garda Inspector Pat O’Donnell expressed his sympathies to Mr Allen’s family and made an appeal to anyone with information on the case to contact Gardai.

He said the investigation remains ‘very active,’ with six arrests made to date and ‘other arrests are coming in the near future.’

Insp O’Donnell said the details heard at the inquest must have been ‘very difficult’ for Mr Allen’s family to hear.

He said that, seven years after Mr Allen’s death, ‘over time, relationships and circumstances change, we’re asking people who may have information to come forward to us.”

He added: “They’ve been very good in the past assisting us, but there’s more information out there, from people who are aware and have been aware all along. Maybe now is the time to come forward.’

Insp. O’Donnell added that the investigation was a lengthy and difficult one, given the nature of those suspected to be involved in the murder of Mr Allen and its cross-border nature.

He continued: “It’s not going to be a very short investigation. It’s gone on seven years at the moment. It may be a number of years yet before we can bring it to a conclusion, but there are a number of arrests to take place and we’re hopeful of a successful conclusion.”