A spokesperson for the Gardai said the man’s body has since been removed to Letterkenny University Hospital, where a post-mortem will be conducted at a later date.
Gardai ‘investigating all circumstances’ after discovery of man’s body in water at Culdaff
Gardaí in Donegal are investigating all the circumstances of the discovery of a body of a man in his 70s in the water at Bunagee Pier, Culdaff, Donegal, at approximately 11.15am yesterday morning, Sunday, August 14.
By Laura Glenn
Monday, 15th August 2022, 3:41 pm