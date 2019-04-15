Garden centre assault on 69-year-old may have been videoed

An assault on a 69-year-old man in a Derry garden centre in broad daylight may have been recorded by bystanders, the PSNI in Derry have said.

Police said they were investigating the assault at the Altnagelvin Garden Centre on Tuesday, April 9 at around 4.30 p.m.

The PSNI said: "Police are aware that two people may have videoed the incident on their phones and are keen to speak to them to see what footage they have captured as it may be crucial to the investigation.

"Thankfully a 'Good Samaritan' stopped to help and offer assistance to the victim and we have since spoken to him.

"If you have video footage or witnessed the incident, please contact Police on 101 quoting incident reference 1137 of 09/04/19."