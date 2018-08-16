Gas network extension will give householders ‘greater choice’

SDLP councillor, Angela Dobbins, has welcomed a commitment by gas supplier, Firmus Energy, to extend its network of pipes in Culmore.

She said it would give constituents greater choice.

“Works have already commenced to feed off from the mains into the adjoining areas and I have been informed that O’Donovan Road, Colby Avenue, Thornhill Park and Templard have now become piped with live feeds with more to follow. It is expected that works for this year will go as far as the Culmore Point Road. The availability of another utility will give the residents in Culmore an opportunity to have a choice in regard to household energy,” she said.

The SDLP councillor also indicated that plans to run a pipe across the Foyle were also moving forward.

“Innovative plans to lay pipes beneath the River Foyle, from Strathfoyle to Thornhill that were once a draft on paper have now become a reality that is likely to be commence soon and be completed by 2020.”