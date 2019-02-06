Gas to be extended into north of city as part of £490k investment

The gas network is to be further extended into Derry’s northern suburbs with Firmus Energy confirming it will start laying pipes in Cornshell Fields from Monday.

Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy has welcomed the investment by the energy firm that will afford hundreds of householders the opportunity to have gas installed as a home heating option.

The expansion follows the laying of a £3.1m pipe under the River Foyle last October which Firmus said will help keep gas flowing to the wider Skeoge area over the coming decades.

Colr. Duffy, who represents the Ballyarnett DEA, said it was an extremely positive development for the north Derry City area.

“I have been working with Apex, Firmus and The Department of Infrastructure (DfI) over the course of the past year to address a number of issues within Cornshell Fields,” she said.

“The two key issues of priority being the installation of gas to all homes and the resurfacing of the road throughout Cornshell.

“With regard to the gas installation I am happy to report that Apex have confirmed with me that Firmus will begin the work of laying the pipes on February 11,” she explained.

The Sinn Féin councillor said that once the pipes are laid over the next number of weeks the process of installing gas to homes will hopefully begin during the summer.

“This is great news for hundreds of households in the area. The start of the process to install gas into homes there will happen over the summer months,” said Colr. Duffy.

Firmus said the plans are part of an overall investment of £490,000 in the city in the first half of 2019. Last year’s network development brought the benefits of natural gas to over 1,900 properties locally including the Culmore Road, Ard Grange, Fergleen Park, Mount Vernon, Templeard, Petrie Way, Rockfield, Thornhill Park, Strand Road, Carnhill and Ardanlee.

It said the recently completed Foyle River crossing will help facilitate increased supply in the cityside and allow the network to expand further for the next 20 years.

It said the new project in Cornshell Fields will bring natural gas to a further 200 properties.

Director of Sales, Marketing and Customer Services, Paul Stanfield said: “Firmus Energy continues to have ambitious plans for the greater Derry/Londonderry area and is committed to growing the natural gas network further for the benefit of domestic and commercial customers. Once they switch, customers can enjoy the efficiency and environmental benefits which gas has to offer.

“Domestic customers have the benefit of constant hot water and instant heat, and gas can also be used for appliances in the home such as a gas hob, tumble drier and a modern gas fire.”

Network extension and an increasing demand for natural gas also increases the demand for Firmus Energy approved gas installers. Firmus Energy has a number of qualified installers in the area who manage new natural gas connections and work with the local Firmus Energy advisory team to help inform people of the benefits of natural gas.

To see if you can make the switch to natural gas, contact Firmus on 0800 032 4567.