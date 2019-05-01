Gas to be installed for residents along stretch of Buncrana Road

Gas heating is to be made available for residents in Whitehouse Park, Templegrove and The Branch this year, Sinn Féin Councillor Eric McGinley has advised.

Welcoming the confirmation from Firmus Energy, Colr. McGinley said: “This work is scheduled to take place during the second half of this calendar year and will be warmly welcomed by residents who have raised this issue with myself over a period of time.

“These plans build upon other installation programmes which have recently been carried out in large residential areas which I represent such as Foyle Springs and I welcome the commitment from Firmus Energy to offer the option of gas to an additional 300 plus homes on the Buncrana Road.”