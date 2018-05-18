GDPR: Fort George seminar for traders ahead of data privacy D-day

A free seminar for businesses concerned about the biggest shake-up in data privacy regulations in 20 years will take place in Fort George before strict new rules go live next Friday.

Tech firm MCL Services will be hosting the session at its offices in the Northwest Regional Science Park, between 1.30 p.m. and 4.30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 22.

The event will help firms come to terms with the new EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) regime, non-compliance with which will strap companies with hefty fines. GDPR is aimed at harmonising European data privacy laws and protecting citizens.

