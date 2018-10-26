George Hutton ‘nervous’ about hometown gig in Derry’s Guildhall

A Derry singer who has performed to huge audiences all over America has said he is ‘extremely nervous’ about his homecoming gig.

George Hutton performed sell out concerts across America with the Five Irish Tenors last year.

He has also toured mainland Europe and Canada with the critically acclaimed ensemble ‘Anúna’ and shared the stage with the likes of Glen Hansard, Hozier, Moyà Brennan and Daniel O’Donnell.

The Derry man is putting the finishing touches to his debut album ‘Chapter One’, which will feature a mix of original music written in collaboration with renowned producer and musician Paul Casey, and classic songs.

One of these is ‘The Town I loved So Well’ and George received a personal call from Phil Coulter to give him his blessing.

“He said he can’t wait to hear the recording, so no pressure!” George told the ‘Journal’.

George started off his career as a folk singer and chorister, performing with the University of Ulster Chamber Choir, Codetta and the BBC Youth Chorus.

He went on to receive classical training under the tutelage of tenors Ciáran Kelly, Eoin O’Callaghan and Benito Rodriguez.

George said it felt right to call the album ‘Chapter One’ because it is about his career so far and includes songs that have ‘brought me to where I am today’.

The talented singer said he is ‘really excited’ for people to hear the album, which is scheduled for release in early 2019.

He will perform a homecoming solo concert at the Guildhall in December and said he is ‘extremely nervous’ about it, despite his experience touring around North America and Canada.

George will also perform live with Paul Casey at the Christmas light switch on in the city centre next month.

They will be performing a Christmas song they have written entitled ‘Christmas in Our Town’.

George said that the song has generated huge interest from a number of advertising companies.

Next weekend, George will also be performing at the launch of an EP by ‘The inside Out,’ a collaboration between himself and songwriter Kieran Brown.

The two men got together to record a song to raise awareness of mental health issues and to raise money for a number of charities earlier this year.

Tickets for George’s gig in the Guildall on Friday, December 14 are priced £13 and booking fee.