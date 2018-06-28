Get Derry girl to Number One!

Northern Irish Soprano Margaret Keys is a handful of album sales away from securing the prestigious Number One album chart position in the Official Classical Album Charts with the release of her album ‘The Gift of Music’

Following on from sold out shows in her home country of Derry in London, Margaret could really do with all the support she can get! If Margaret succeeds she will be the first ‘Derry Girl’ to get to No 1 in the UK charts!

Margaret’s album ‘The Gift Of Music’ is currently at number 2 in the charts and has until midnight today (Thursday, June 28) to gain the last few sales that could push her forward.