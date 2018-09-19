‘Get involved in work to improve Abercorn’

Sinn Féin Councillor, Patricia Logue, wants the Abercorn Road community to embrace a planned £457,306 investment under the Urban Villages project.

She said: “Abercorn Road is one of the busiest roads into the city centre as well as for through traffic crossing Craigavon Bridge.

“The planned half a million pound investment in the regeneration of the area by Urban Villages is offering the entire area an uplift.

“I would encourage residents and businesses to get involved in the process which will offer the opportunity for local bussinesses to get new shopfronts, help with the painting of buildings and the likes of signage.”