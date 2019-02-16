Gibraltar 3 shootings play coming to Derry

Hugh Stoddart’s examination of the SAS assassination of IRA Volunteers Mairéad Farrell, Dan McCann and Seán Savage on March 6, 1988, is to be performed in Derry next month.

‘Gibraltar Strait’, a Brassneck Theatre Company production will be playing in Sandino’s Bar on Sunday, March 3, 2019, days before the 31st anniversary of the slayings. Written a year after the IRA members were shot dead in Andalucia, ‘Gibraltar Strait’ has been described as a powerful and balanced account of eyewitness testimonies and recordings from those involved.

The shootings precipitated a 14 day period during which 12 lost their lives including Thomas McErlean, John Murray and Caoimhín Mac Brádaigh who were murdered by UDA member Michael Stone when he attacked mourners attending the funerals of the Gibraltar 3, and British soldiers Derek Wood and Robert Howes who were killed after driving into Caoimhín Mac Brádaigh’s funeral in Belfast days later.