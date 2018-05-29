Girl (12) reportedly assaulted by gang near Slievemore tunnel

Police are appealing for witnesses following the report of an assault in the Carnhill area of Derry on Thursday, May 25.

It was reported that around 9.55pm a 12-year-old girl was assaulted by around five males aged in their teens in the vicinity of the tunnel/ Slievemore bus stop.

The girl sustained bruising to her head as a result of the incident.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are keen to speak to anyone who may have heard or seen anything in that area around that time and are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact Constable Kane at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference 1544 of 24/05/18.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”