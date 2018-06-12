Glamorous Foyle Search & Rescue Gala Ball to mark 25 years of service

Foyle Search & Rescue will be holding a special and glamorous 25th Anniversary Gala Ball on Saturday, June 23 in Derry, with tickets now available.

Derry Girl’s Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, who plays the iconic 90s character Michelle in the hit Channel 4 show, will be compere on the night.

The plush ballroom of The Everglades Hotel will be the venue for the event, which has been organised to mark the Derry charity’s 25 years of service to the city.

The black tie evening will kick off with a drink’s reception at 7pm. This will be followed by a four course meal.

Entertainment on the evening will be by The Lee Roy Brown Band.

Tickets for the Gala Ball are priced at £50 per person and can be booked by calling 02871 313800 or via email foylerescue@gmail.com