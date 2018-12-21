Glen ‘drinking den’ to be cleared up: Cooper

The scourge of under-age drinking and the associated anti-community behaviour that accompanies it continue to plague the lower end of the popular Creggan Burn Park.

However, steps to clean-up the area squeezed tightly between the built up residential areas of Rosemount, the Glen and the Glen estate, are in hand.

Sinn Féin Councillor Mickey Cooper has said efforts are being made to remove a “drinking den” which has been a gathering point for anti-community activity in the general Glen Road area.

While the Glen Road and Creggan Burn Park have been periodically plagued by anti-social behaviour and large gatherings of young people, often from outside the area, the particular focus of the problem on this occasion has been the overgrown area at the North East of the park below Grafton Street and Cedar Court.

Colr. Cooper said local residents and park users were at the end of their tether at having to put up with the drinking sessions and the rubbish that is left in their wake.

He said: “I have had a number of complaints about the existence of a drinking den amongst the wooded area at the bottom of Creggan Burn which has generated some anti-community behaviour in the Glen Road area.”

The Foyleside District Electoral Area (DEA) representative said that following consultations with officers of Derry City and Strabane District Council officers it was agreed that the area will be cleaned up.

“So I am pleased to advise local residents that I have arranged through the Council for a contractor to clean up the area,” said Colr. Cooper.

“Hopefully this will go a long way to help remove this problem. The work should be taking place in the coming weeks,” he said.

Colr. Cooper urged anyone with any concerns related to anti-social behaviour in the local park to get in touch.

“If any resident needs any further assistance they should not hesitate to contact me,” he said.