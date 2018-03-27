Gold watch, inscribed 'Ciaran' and which is of great sentimental value stolen

A gold watch, inscribed 'Ciaran,' which is of great sentimental value to the owner has been stolen by burglars in Derry.

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of the burglary at a property in the Sandringham Drive area of Prehen on Friday, March 23.

Detective Constable Donnell said: “Police received a report around 4:50pm on Friday that at some point between 8:15am and 4:40pm that day entry had been forced to the property.

"A number of items of jewellery were reported stolen, including a gold Seiko watch with the engraving ‘Ciaran’, which is of sentimental value to the victim.

"I am appealing to anyone who was in the Sandringham Drive area on Friday between 8:15am and 4:40pm and noticed any suspicious activity, or is offered items of jewellery in suspicious circumstances to contact Detectives at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 857 of 23/03/18.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”