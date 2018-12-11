Good neighbours from Rosemount keep in touch

The local saying ‘up a tree in Rosemount’ means avoiding trouble or running away.

Not so anymore however, as Rosemount Resource Centre and the Housing Executive are helping residents from the area talk about their past and process events in a positive, supportive environment.

Dalton Kehoe, event organiser, and Elaine Powers, Development Manager Rosemount Resource with Donna Kelly, Housing Executive Patch Manager and Eddie Breslin, Housing Executive Good Relations Officer at the Rosemount Cross-Community Culture Thanksgiving event held in the Brooke Park Leisure Centre, Derry. Photographic exhibition of Rosemount neighbours from many years ago in the background.(Photo - Deirdre Heaney, nwpresspics)

The Rosemount community underwent massive change in the 1970s as a result of the Troubles, with many residents moving from the cityside to the Waterside. The changes meant that neighbours and friends lost touch with people who remained in the Rosemount area.

Rosemount Resource Centre has been working alongside other community groups, to reconnect former and current residents from the area. Feedback from previous events was overwhelmingly positive, so it was decided to host a Thanksgiving Day dinner to encourage friends and neighbours to keep in touch.

Elaine Power from Rosemount Resource Centre was really pleased they were awarded funding from the Housing Executive to bring the residents together.

She said: “It’s been a pleasure organising this Thanksgiving evening to bring our neighbours and friends in one place again. Thanks must go to the many volunteers who helped make this event happen, and to the Housing Executive for funding the dinner.”

Rosemount Primary School choir entertain at the Rosemount Cross-Community Culture Thanksgiving event. (Photo - Deirdre Heaney, nwpresspics)

The Thanksgiving dinner was also a chance to inform everyone about events that had happened throughout the year, with an oral history/storytelling round up, a history trip to Belfast and photos exhibited around the hall of neighbours and residents from the 1970s.

Housing Executive Patch Manager for the area, Donna Kelly, was at the dinner with Good Relations Officer for the area, Eddie Breslin. Eddie said: “It was great to see so many people coming together that maybe hadn’t seen each other in years. The people from Rosemount are to be applauded that they’ve reached out to keep in touch and build new friendships across generations and the City.”