Graffiti on Orange Hall a 'hate crime'

The spraying of graffiti on an Orange Hall outside Derry over the weekend is being treated as a hate crime, the PSNI have confirmed.

Police are investigating the report of criminal damage at an Orange Hall in Claudy on Saturday, March 9.



Inspector Yvonne McManus said: "We received a report shortly after 11.15 a.m. that graffiti had been spray painted on the side of the hall on Main Street. It's believed this occurred sometime between 10 p.m. on Friday, March 8 and 6 a.m. yesterday.



"This is being treated as a hate crime at this time, and our enquiries are continuing.



"I am appealing to anyone who was in the area between these times and saw any suspicious activity, or anyone who knows anything about this incident to call us on the non emergency number 101, quoting number 431 of 09/03/19.



“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”