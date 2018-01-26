GRAPHIC IMAGE: Derry binman suffers horrific injuries in dog attack

A binman suffered horrific injuries requiring 50 stitches after being mauled by a dog in Derry.

The incident took place on Wednesday and it is understood the dog was an akita, a large, powerful animal historically bred in Japan for hunting bears and other large animals.

Derry City and Strabane District Council said the attack happened in the Bogside area of the city.

DUP councillor Graham Warke, who knows the victim, said: “He is in a bad way. He had to have 50 stitches and there’s some nerve damage. This is a very worrying situation. I think we need to look at tighter controls on potentially dangerous dogs because this could have easily been a fatality.”

He added: “What if this was a young child looking for a football? What conversation would we be having now? My thoughts are with the family at this difficult time.”

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council said: “The staff member was taken to Altnagelvin Hospital where he was treated for his injuries before being discharged. The incident is currently being investigated by the relevant agencies.”

A police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 2 pm on Wednesday, 24 January, police received a report of a man having been bitten by a dog in the Bogside area of Derry."