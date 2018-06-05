The Derry Graves Association annual grand draw has been launched at the Republican Plot in the City Cemetery.

The draw this year has a total prize fund of £20,000, with a first prize of £10,000.

Among those who attended the launch at the Cemetery was Sinn Fein Councillor Colly Kelly.

Colr. Kelly said: “The annual gala draw is very important to the Derry Republican Graves Association in raising funds to help towards the upkeep and maintenance of the Republican Graves in the cemetery and monuments throughout the city on an ongoing basis.

“This will be a very busy month for the local association with the Volunteers Commemoration March on the last Sunday in June and the ceremony for the additions of the names of the local Republican dead who passed away in the last 12months into the book of remembrance.”

Councillor Kelly went on: “This coming weekend also marks the 40th Anniversary of the death of Volunteer Dennis Heaney.

“There will be a commemoration taking place and details of that will be released later in the week.”

The money raised through the Derry Graves Association’s annual draw is used each year to maintaining the resting place of republicans buried in the City Cemetery.

The money is also used to fund the maintenance of Republican monuments in Derry.