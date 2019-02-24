Green waste bin roll out slated for Derry

Green waste collections are to be rolled-out in areas of Derry with gardens in a scheme Derry City & Strabane District Council hopes will divert 1,521 tonnes of waste from landfill and other residual treatments.

The new collections will take place on a fortnightly basis in select areas of the city.

At the February meeting of the Council’s Environment & Regeneration Committee councillors were advised that the Department of Agriculture, Environment & Rural Affairs (DAERA) was providing £531,840 in funding to support the initiative.

The Council Head of Environment Conor Canning reported: “It is projected that the introduction of this scheme will divert a further 1,521 tonnes of waste from residual treatment and consequently contribute to an increase in Council’s composting rate, which for the year to date is 17.20 per cent.”