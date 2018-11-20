Greenway proposals to go on display

Proposals for a new greenway linking Derry and Muff are to go on display next week.

The proposal for the main cycling and walking route begins at Quay Trail (behind Sainsbury’s Supermarket) and includes new pedestrian bridges across Pennyburn River and at the border crossing in Muff.

The North West Greenway Network programme manager, Jonathan Henderson said: “Almost 300 people attended the consultation events which were held in May and we received over 100 written submissions. A key outcome from the consultation process is that people are on the whole supportive of the project concept and are keen to see both local authorities construct infrastructure which encourages cycling and walking between the two locations.”

Ronan Gallagher, Communications Manager for the project, added: “One of our key objectives is to build infrastructure that will encourage people to cycle and walk to and from their destination in Derry or Muff, but particularly between the two locations. Once completed, not only will we link Muff to Derry, but students at Thornhill College and several primary schools will be able to cycle and walk to school in a safe, segregated environment.”

At both events the public will have an opportunity to leave comments on the proposals. For those who are unable to attend the plans are available to view at www.nwgreenway.com.

The public events will take place at Hollybush Primary School, Culmore, from 2pm - 8pm on November 28 and the Community Hall, Moville Road, Muff from 2pm - 7:30pm on November 29.

Subject to planning approval, it is hoped work will commence in early 2020.