Gregory Campbell: Chinese tourists should be asked to speak up on live organ harvesting

DUP MP Gregory Campbell has said Chinese tourists and students visiting the North should be encouraged to speak out against the harvesting of live organs from prisoners on their return to their homeland.

The East Derry MP made the suggestion during a debate in the British House of Commons on the reported removal of live organs from imprisoned Falun Gong, Christian and Uyghur Muslim practitioners in China.

"If the tens of thousands of Chinese tourists who come here and the Chinese students who study in further education colleges in the United Kingdom became aware of the extent of the problem, they could add to the pressure when they returned to the Chinese mainland.

"We know how Chinese authorities respond to internal pressure, but it would add to the external pressure and hopefully bring a satisfactory conclusion," he stated.