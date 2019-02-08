Gregory Campbell hits out at so-called ‘keyboard warriors’

DUP MP Gregory Campbell, a victim of so-called ‘keyboard warriors’ in the past, has said people who anonymously abuse public figures by way of electronic communications can’t be allowed to get away with it.

The East Derry MP, who like other politicians is often subjected to vicious ad hominem attacks online, made the call at Westminster on Wednesday.

He said: “I have been subjected to online intimidation...we need to drive home the message that the secrecy of the iPhone or keyboard is not protection enough for people to spew vile, intimidatory statements and messages to anybody in public life.”

Brandon Lewis, Minister without a Portfolio, agreed: “All of us in public life should call out such things when we see them.

“We must be clear about what is unacceptable and report it to the authorities where appropriate, so that people feel able to engage online in a proper and fair way without intimidation or abuse.”