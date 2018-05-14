Gregory Campbell likens Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp to Martin Luther ahead of Real Madrid clash

DUP MP Gregory Campbell has likened Liverpool manager, Jürgen Klopp, to the great Protestant reformer, Martin Luther, ahead of the club's European cup final clash with Real Madrid at the end of the month.

The East Derry representative was referring to the importance of the Stuttgarter's Christian faith, to which he has referred publicly several times in the past.

Earlier this the season the former Mainz and Borussia Dortmond manager stated: "Being a Christian gives me a few rules. Being a Protestant is nice, it leaves a few doors open. It's obviously not that dogmatic."

Now, as Liverpool prepare to take on Real Madrid in Kiev, Mr. Campbell, has remarked: "Football season coming to an end. Liverpool are in the Champions League final.

"Their manager, Jürgen Klopp declares himself to be a strong Protestant from Germany.