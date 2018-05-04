Grianan of Aileach to be lit up this weekend

The beautiful Grianan of Aileach in Burt will light up tomorrow (Sat). to celebrate the historical and cultural links between the Inishowen fort and that of Tulagh Og in Co. Tyrone.

The beautiful Grianan of Aileach in Burt will light up tomorrow, Saturday, May 5, to celebrate the historical and cultural links between the Inishowen fort and that of Tulagh Og in Co. Tyrone.

Plans are currently underway to ‘twin’ the two ancient strongholds of Cineal Eoghain and everyone is invited to go along to the first event tomorrow evening, May 5.

At 8.30pm, there will be a parade to the fort from the carpark, with a stunning carnival performance, followed by Inishowen Traditional Musicians.

At 9 pm, as darkness falls, both forts will be illuminated by a light show.

Events will also take place in Co. Tyrone tomorrow, including a hurling blitz at MUSA at 3pm and parade up to Tulagh Og fort at 6pm.

There will be music, dance and storytelling by Armagh Rhymers, a Traditional Group and Polish singers. Everyone is welcome.